“Strike Force Five” is a go.

On Wednesday, TV’s biggest late-night hosts announced they were joining forces amid the ongoing actors and writers strikes to launch a podcast.

Called “Strike Force Five”, the podcast features Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

“It’s the five of us together for maybe an hour a day,” Fallon explained in the announcement video, posted on social media.

All of the host’s late-night shows have been off the air since May, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike amid failed contract negotiations with studios and streamers represented by the AMPTP.

Since then, SAG-AFTRA, representing actors, has also gone on strike, with both unions setting out rules for public appearances and promotion of work by struck companies.

In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for SAG gave their approval to the new podcast.

“As long as the podcast does not promote struck work, it appears to be in adherence with the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike rules. Given that it falls within the strike rules, it is fine for them to produce this podcast during the strike,” the spokesperson said.

As the hosts explained in the caption of their announcement video, proceeds from “Strike Force Five” will be used to support their out-of-work staff.