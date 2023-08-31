Lizzo has unveiled a new ‘do amid the ongoing controversy surrounding that lawsuit filed by some of her former backup dancers.

The “Juice” hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her blonde and pink mullet-style bob.

Lizzo donned a metallic ensemble in the snaps — taken in Tokyo, Japan — with her holding on to a silver purse with tentacles.

READ MORE: Lizzo’s Ex-Dancers Slam Countersuit As ‘Insidious Attempt At Intimidation’

The singer shared another clip of herself moving her head to show her hair jiggling, joking in the caption: “The bob is bobbing @theshelbyswain 💅🏾” and smiling for the camera.

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — with them accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things.

READ MORE: Lizzo Intends To Sue Backup Dancers Accusing Her Of Sexual Harassment: Reports

Lizzo released a statement earlier this month, in which she said, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”