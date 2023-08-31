Once a cold case is now becoming a Netflix docuseries.

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Liz Garbus is taking the director’s chair for the three-part Netflix docuseries about the Gilgo Beach on Long Island serial killings committed by Rex Heuermann, for which he was finally arrested in July, according to a press release on Thursday.

Throughout the ’90s and 2000s, 10 to 16 women were killed, with many of their remains discovered on Gilgo Beach.

READ MORE: ‘Harry & Meghan’ Director Claims Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Discredit’ Netflix Docuseries

The case was once believed to be permanently unsolved until Heuermann was linked as the murderer and arrested this summer. He has pleaded not guilty following his containment.

Garbus – who has taken the director’s role for projects like 2022’s “Harry & Meghan” – has already released a film loosely surrounding the Gilgo murders, 2020’s “Lost Girls”.

A timeline leading to the arrest of Heuermann can be found here, thanks to the New York Times.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Had ‘A Few Sticky Moments’ With Original Docuseries Director Before She Left, Source Says

However, now that the murder is inching towards being solved, she’s taking on a docuseries under the production company Story Syndicate, which she founded with her husband and filmmaker, Dan Cogan.

Netflix’s release states that the series will “foreground the stories of the victims’ lives, with exclusive access to their families, and examine the history of the police investigation and recent breakthroughs that led to the identification of Rex Heuermann.”

Garbus says she is “incredibly passionate about this story” and is “grateful to Netflix for supporting the continuation of my work in remembering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and also Shannan Gilbert, whose disappearance led to the discovery of the Gilgo Beach victims, and the other potentially connected cases.”