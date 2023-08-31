50 Cent might be in some trouble.

According to TMZ, the rapper is currently a suspect in a criminal felony battery report after he threw a microphone into the crowd during a concert and hit a woman in the head.

50 was performing in Los Angeles on Wednesday night when, after being handed several microphones that were not functioning properly, he appeared to angrily hurl one offstage.

50 Cent throws his mic into the crowd and hits a fan in the head at a recent show, new video shows. He was reportedly handed several mics throughout the show that didn’t work. TMZ reports that the woman was not supposed to be standing in the restricted area where it was thrown. pic.twitter.com/b9Wso78wUa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 31, 2023

Video shared to social media captured the moment in which he threw the microphone, and TMZ later published video photos from a woman who received a gash on her forehead after being struck by the mic.

A source connected to the artist told TMZ that the woman was not supposed to be in that area near the stage, which was restricted to audience members and reserved for production crew.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that following the incident, the woman filed a police report and told cops that 50 had looked at her before throwing the mic, indicating he may have known she was there.

The victim was taken to hospital to treat the laceration on her head.

50 is only the latest artist to be involved in such an incident. Late last month, Cardi B tossed a microphone into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas, hitting an audience member.

A police report was also filed in that case, but Cardi was cleared.