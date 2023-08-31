"One Piece". (L to R) Colton Osorio as Young Luffy, Peter Gadiot as Shanks in season 1 of "One Piece". Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda was very protective when working on the live-action series.

Oda spoke out about the show in a new interview with the New York Times, revealing that he acted like a “guard dog” to make sure the Japanese anime series was “being adapted in the correct way.”

Oda shared, “Various manga had been made into live action, but there was a history of failure; no one in Japan could name a successful example. Would fans of One Piece — and viewers who don’t know the manga — accept it?” Just Jared reported.

He added, “Thankfully, Netflix agreed that they wouldn’t go out with the show until I agreed it was satisfactory. I read the scripts, gave notes and acted as a guard dog to ensure the material was being adapted in the correct way.”

Oda continued, “A live-action adaptation of a manga doesn’t simply re-enact the source material on a one-to-one basis: It involves really thinking about what fans love about the characters, the dynamics among them — and being faithful to those elements.

“A good live-action show doesn’t have to change the story too much. The most important thing is whether the actors can reproduce the characters in a way that will satisfy the people who read the manga. I think we did it well, so I hope audiences will accept it.”

“One Piece” — starring actors including Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan and more — is on Netflix now.

A synopsis reads, “In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’.”