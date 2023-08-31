If you missed out on Harry Styles’ wildly successful “Love on Tour” – one of the highest-grossing tours of all-time – you can bring home a piece of the bell-bottomed magic with his new photo book, now available for pre-order on Amazon Canada.

The book – titled Harry Styles – is a pocket-sized photo album containing 140 pages of photos and descriptions of his most memorable moments on and off the stage. It’s separated into three sections, each with a short intro about his music, fashion and charismatic appeal.

‘Harry Styles’ book — Photo: Amazon

Showing the mega-reach of the Stylers, the book is already a No. 1 bestseller online. You can get your pre-order on Amazon Canada for $26.99.

Some of the iconic moments covered in the book include his performance with Shania Twain at Coachella, his sheer Gucci look at the Met Gala and the launch of his inescapable smash hit “As It Was”.

“Harry Styles is the pop star of the moment, and there’s no point arguing it,” author Alex Bilmes writes in the opening. “If the overall effect is less lock-up-your-daughters-than-take-him-home-to-mum, then perhaps that’s what makes Styles the perfect chart-topper right now. He’s charming, he’s clean-cut, he has beautiful manners (and great hair!) and he’s as woke as you like.”

Pre-order Harry Styles on Amazon Canada today.