Madonna and Anderson Cooper in concert at the Barclays Center, New York, Sep. 19, 2015

Anderson Cooper would do anything for Madonna.

On the new episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera”, the CNN anchor looks back on the time Madonna humped him onstage during a concert.

It all went down at Madonna’s show in Brooklyn on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015. She was performing “Unapologetic B***h” when she brought Cooper onstage.

As captured in video that was later uploaded online, the singer had Cooper bend over so she could mockingly spank and kick him with her stillettos, before humping him.

“I’m mortified,” he told Ripa when the subject came up. “I mean, I loved the whole idea, I love the experience of it. I don’t love the video that exists of it, the reality.”

He explained that he’s tried to forget the moment even happened, due to his embarrassment.

“I didn’t know what the hell was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly,” he recalled.

“We all watch people perform on these stages and like they make it look like it’s just so natural and normal,” Cooper said. “Even the way they’re like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I’m like, ‘I don’t, do I skip?'”

At one point, after sliding through his legs, Madonna gave Cooper and banana and began making double entendres.

“And then all of a sudden you find yourself like you’re standing on this thing, and then she hands you a banana, and right before that she’d like pushed me over and humped me,” Cooper said.

“So I open it up and I start to peel it and eat the banana, and then all of a sudden I start lowering down on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage just like eating this banana,” he continued. “I don’t know. To this day, I don’t know what happened.”

Ripa happened to be at the concert as well, and shared her collection of the event.

“You were standing there leaning against a black wall eating the banana and you go, ‘Did you see me?'” she said. “That’s what you said. That was the first thing you said. ‘Did you see me?’ I said, ‘Oh, honey, all of New York saw you.'”