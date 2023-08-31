More quotes from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare have resurfaced on the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Diana died following a car crash in Paris at age just 36 on August 31, 1997.

In his tell-all book published in January, Harry wrote about taking Meghan Markle to his late mother’s grave for the first time in 2022.

Diana is buried at the Oval Lake at Althorp, where her brother Earl Charles Spencer lives. The Estate is in West Northamptonshire, England.

Last year for the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, Harry and Meghan rowed out on a boat to the island where her gravesite is, People reported.

Harry wrote, “No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary.

“And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

He continued, “We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity.

“Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone.”

“I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for,” Harry added. “’Clarity,’ she said. ‘And guidance.’”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022; just over a week after the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death. Harry and Meghan stayed in the U.K. for the funeral on September 19, before travelling back to California where they now live after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.