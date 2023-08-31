Click to share this via email

As Labour Day swings around the corner, Amazon Canada is loaded with must-have deals, which we’ve compiled for you, so you don’t have to skim through dozens of pages just to find the top picks.

Tech

LG Laptop — Photo: Amazon

Save up to 50% off on Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras

49% off on Surge 8-Outlet Power Bar

46% off Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Save up to 43% on JBL Speakers & Headphones

Save up to 30% off on Acer Laptops, Desktops and Monitors

Save up to 25% on a Fitbitch Smartwatch

Save up to 24% on select Samsung Laptops

Save up to 21% on select an Amazon Fire TV 4-series 4K UHD

Back-to-School

soges Computer Desk — Photo: Amazon

Save 29% on an Amazon Basics laptop bag

Save 25% on an Amazon Basics 512GB microSDXC Memory Card

Save 25% on a Swiss Gear backpack

Save 22% on a Computer Desk with Storage Shelves

Save 20% on an Ergonomic Office Chair

Save 15% when you buy $30 of select Post-it, Scotch and 3M school supplies

Save 15% when you buy $30 of select Elmer’s, Sharpie & Paper Mate school supplies

Beauty

Burberry Perfume — Photo: Amazon

Save 44% on an OLOV Bikini Trimmer

Save up to 36% off on select Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX Products

Save up to 33% off on Oral-B Toothbrushes

Save up to 30% off on select Olay Retinol and Moisturizer Creams

Save up to 25% off on select Skin and Hair Care from L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter Products

Save up to 25% off on a Professional Curling Wand

Save up to 20% off on a Ice Roller Set for Face and Eyes

Save up to 18% off on a Clean & Clear Oil-Blotting Sheets

Save up to 15% off on a Burberry Brit Perfume

Save up to 14% off on a Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner

Home & Living

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Photo: Amazon

Save up to 49% off on a ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

Save up to 41% off on select Nespresso coffee machines

Save up to 40% off on a Clothing steamer

Save up to 34% off on a Juicer Machine

Save up to 33% off on 24 Utopia Towels

Save up to 30% off on a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 27% off on KitchenAid Products

Save up to 27% off on Furinno furniture

Save up to 20% off on a Four-Slice Toaster

Save 16% off on a Magic Bullet Blender

Save up to 14% off on a Portable Closet and Storage Organizer

Save up to 13% off on a COSORI Air Fryer