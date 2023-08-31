As Labour Day swings around the corner, Amazon Canada is loaded with must-have deals, which we’ve compiled for you, so you don’t have to skim through dozens of pages just to find the top picks.
Tech
Save up to 50% off on Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras
49% off on Surge 8-Outlet Power Bar
46% off Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Save up to 43% on JBL Speakers & Headphones
Save up to 30% off on Acer Laptops, Desktops and Monitors
Save up to 25% on a Fitbitch Smartwatch
Save up to 24% on select Samsung Laptops
Save up to 21% on select an Amazon Fire TV 4-series 4K UHD
Back-to-School
Save 29% on an Amazon Basics laptop bag
Save 25% on an Amazon Basics 512GB microSDXC Memory Card
Save 25% on a Swiss Gear backpack
Save 22% on a Computer Desk with Storage Shelves
Save 20% on an Ergonomic Office Chair
Save 15% when you buy $30 of select Post-it, Scotch and 3M school supplies
Save 15% when you buy $30 of select Elmer’s, Sharpie & Paper Mate school supplies
Beauty
Save 44% on an OLOV Bikini Trimmer
Save up to 36% off on select Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX Products
Save up to 33% off on Oral-B Toothbrushes
Save up to 30% off on select Olay Retinol and Moisturizer Creams
Save up to 25% off on select Skin and Hair Care from L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter Products
Save up to 25% off on a Professional Curling Wand
Save up to 20% off on a Ice Roller Set for Face and Eyes
Save up to 18% off on a Clean & Clear Oil-Blotting Sheets
Save up to 15% off on a Burberry Brit Perfume
Save up to 14% off on a Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner
Home & Living
Save up to 49% off on a ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer
Save up to 41% off on select Nespresso coffee machines
Save up to 40% off on a Clothing steamer
Save up to 34% off on a Juicer Machine
Save up to 33% off on 24 Utopia Towels
Save up to 30% off on a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save up to 27% off on KitchenAid Products
Save up to 27% off on Furinno furniture
Save up to 20% off on a Four-Slice Toaster
Save 16% off on a Magic Bullet Blender
Save up to 14% off on a Portable Closet and Storage Organizer
Save up to 13% off on a COSORI Air Fryer
