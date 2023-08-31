Fire-ravaged Maui is getting a boost from two big stars.

On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson announced that they have joined forces to launch the People’s Fund of Maui to help those impacted by the recent wildfires.

“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” said Winfrey in a statement to Variety.

“The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden,” she said. “The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”

The fund will distribute money directly to individuals and families affected by the wildfires, which tore through the Hawaiian island this month.

Adults over the age of 18 residing in Lahaina and Kula are eligible for $1,200 per month during the recovery.

Winfrey and Johnson kickstarted the fund with an initial $10 million donation.

“As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise – that’s what makes us stronger,” Johnson said.

“We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People’s Fund of Maui. These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected,” the actor added. “To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community. I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis.”

Also involved in guiding and creating the fund are elders, leaders and residents from the community, including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, Ekolu Lindsey, Kimo Falconer, Tiare Lawrence, Kaimana Brummel, Kaleikoa Ka’eo, Brian Keaulana, Kaimi Kaneholani, Henohea Kāne, Paele Kiakona, Ed Suwanjindar, Shep Gordon and Jason Momoa.