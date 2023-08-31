“Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have called off their engagement, ET has exclusively learned.

“Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of ‘Summer House’,” multiple sources tells ET.

ET has reached out to Bravo, Hubbard and Radke.

Just two weeks ago, Hubbard had her garden party-themed bridal shower at Moxy East Village’s Cathédrale in New York City. Several of Hubbard’s “Summer House” co-stars were in attendance, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher.

“I have such an amazing group of girlfriends that were not going to let me get away without having a bridal shower,” Hubbard told People of the soiree.

In August 2022, 37-year-old Hubbard and 38-year-old Radke revealed their engagement to the world through a series of heartwarming pictures of themselves posted to Instagram.

Their joint post was captioned, “YOOOOOOO 💍 #AThousandTimesYes,” signaling their excitement and commitment to each other. The proposal took place on the scenic Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, and the moment was made even more special as it was captured by “Summer House” cameras.

According to People, the elaborate proposal had been a well-kept secret orchestrated by Radke to surprise Hubbard. Hubbard was led to believe they were meeting friends for a bonfire, but instead, Radke had arranged an intimate picnic on the beach. The engagement was celebrated with their closest friends and family members.

The path leading from the boardwalk to the beach was adorned with signs bearing the message “7 Years,” commemorating their journey together, and decorated with the lyrics of Lee Brice’s “Rumors” song. Radke got down on one knee and presented Hubbard with a stunning 3.5-carat ring designed by Nicole Rose.

“As we got there, I told her, ‘We haven’t had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,'” Radke recounted the moment, revealing how he sneakily placed the ring in her beach bag and took advantage of the opportunity to propose when she turned her back.

The emotional proposal unfolded as Radke shared his desire to spend his life with her and declared that their love story was just beginning. Radke asked, “‘Will you marry me?’ and I said, ‘A thousand times, yes!'” Hubbard recalled, adding, “And he said, ‘Hold on, let me get the ring’ and I was like, ‘I don’t care! When should we get married? Now? I’m ready!'”

The former couple has been part of Bravo’s reality series “Summer House” since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were “excited” to take that next step.

