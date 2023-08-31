The demands have been met.

When Drake has a craving, he’s willing to make demands, and on Wednesday, he was craving some peach bellini cocktails from Cactus Club in Vancouver.

Before his second of two shows in the city, the Canadian rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story calling out the restaurant.

“Yo, Cactus Club, not gonna lie, I came over by you the other day, and it didn’t go exactly as I wanted it to,” he said in the video, zooming in on a view of the restaurant from all the way up in his hotel room.

“I was really excited to come over there. Obviously the fans were showing a lot of love, and I couldn’t really figure out a table for myself over there,” Drake continued, before issuing his demands.

“But I’mma let you know right now, we’ve been through a lot together,” he said. “You’ve got 30 minutes to to send four of them peach ‘Ilinis over to me hotel room right now. Them ‘llinis, them Lina Marie’s, them Lina Turner’s, peach ‘linioski.”

He went on, “You know what I need. Dressed up with the red. With the red on the top. And make sure they’re frozen, too. Don’t come with the half-melted, or or put it in a plastic container. I have faith in you. You’re gonna figure this out. It’s my last show in Vancouver, like, I need to juice up.”

Drake captioned the video, “MY DEMANDS HAVE BEEN MADE.”

As it turns out, Drake’s faith in the Cactus Club was completely warranted, as he shared an update soon after, showing a waitress at his hotel, delivering the four frozen peach bellinis with the red on top.