Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, continues to praise the Canadian singer’s strength amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine revealed the devastating diagnosis back in December, before she was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour” in May as she deals with the rare neurological disorder.

Claudette has now spoken to Hello! Canada about the diagnosis, insisting: “She’s doing everything to recover… She’s a strong woman.”

Claudette admitted, “It’s an illness we know so little about.

“There are spasms – they’re impossible to control. You know [how] people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.

“There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain,” she added.

Claudette insisted, “We’re crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

Claudette knows Celine has the support of her fans as well as her family and friends, telling the mag: “They love Celine… not only for the voice she has, but also for the human being she is. For the woman she has become, for the mother she has become.

“We love her for the person she is.”

Claudette’s latest comments come after she recently spoke to Le Journal de Montreal, revealing that their sister, Linda, had moved into Celine’s home to help. Despite not being able to find a medicine that works as of yet, the family remains hopeful.

Celine also lives with her three sons René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

Claudette shared, “When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Hello! reported.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Back in December, the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker fought back tears as she told fans she’d been left with no choice but to cancel tour dates so she could concentrate on her health.

Dion apologized for taking so long to reach out to fans regarding the diagnosis, saying: “As you know I have always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say everything before, but I am ready now.

“I have been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything I have been going through.”

She said the condition was “very rare” and only affects about one in a million people.