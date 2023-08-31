Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Doja Cat is has fixed the cover of her latest album.

Earlier this week, the American rapper revealed the cover art for her latest album, Scarlet, but some were quick to notice a very striking similarity to another recently announced album.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Deactivates Threads Account After Calling Out ‘Creepy’ Fans Referring To Themselves As ‘Kittenz’

The album art for Scarlet featured a purple spider with a droplet in front of it over a white background.

But as some noted, the artwork bore a striking similarity to the cover of German metal band Chaver’s new album Of Gloom, out Sept. 22.

Indeed, the cover of Chaver’s album, which was announced in late July, features a nearly identical image of a purple spider.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Reportedly Loses Over 180,000 Instagram Followers After Lashing Out At Fans

As Pop Crave tweeted out on Wednesday, both album covers were designed by the same artist, Dusty Ray.

The cover for Doja Cat’s upcoming album 'Scarlet' appears to use a slightly altered version of artwork used by metal band, CHAVER, who are also releasing their new album 'OF GLOOM' on 9/22. Both covers were made by artist Dusty Ray, who reposted Doja’s announcement on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0mklLFLSRS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 30, 2023

After the copied album art was discovered, Doja deleted her posts promoting it, and replaced them with new cover art featuring two spiders appearing to kiss.

Doja’s album is also out Sept. 22.