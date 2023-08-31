Tori Spelling is celebrating her son Finn’s 11th birthday, two weeks after she was hospitalized for four days.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a sweet message in honour of her second youngest child’s special day.

“I was made to be your mom!” Spelling, 50, captioned the throwback pic. “This pic was taken on Finn’s 1st birthday and today he is 11! Finn Davey I couldn’t be more proud of the sweet, kind, hilarious, brave, witty, and smart beautiful human you are! My miracle baby. If you know the story, you know. The day you were born I not only realized how strong we both are but that you wanted to be here so badly that you are destined to do amazing things! I know this because I know your heart and soul. I can’t wait to watch what you’ll accomplish for yourself and others. Never stop telling me #finnfacts.”

Spelling’s birthday tribute to Finn comes after she was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital on Aug. 17 for a mystery illness. It also comes after she shared her excitement last week, announcing that she’ll be attending 90’s Con in Florida next month.

“Tampa, here we come! Can’t wait to be with my friends at 90’s Con September 15th, 16th, & 17th,” Spelling wrote on Instagram, revealing she’ll be at the convention alongside her former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris.

Spelling is also a mom to Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott.