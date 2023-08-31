The Weeknd won’t be collaborating anymore.

Earlier this month, during a stop in Warsaw on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the Canadian singer revealed that his as-yet-unreleased song “Another One of Me” would be his last collab.

“I just wanna say that this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career,” he told the crowd.

At the time, he did not actually reveal who the other artist involved in the collaboration was, or when the song would be released.

On Wednesday, though, Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed that the song will be featured on his upcoming The Love Album: Off The Grid.

“It’s official, @theweeknd ’s last collab of his career will be on… The Love Album: Off The Grid!” Diddy wrote in an Instagram post making the announcement, along with an 18-second teaser of the song.

The song and album are set for release on Sept. 15.

Diddy and The Weeknd previously collaborated on the official remix of Metro Boomin’s “Creepin'” earlier this year, along with 21 Savage.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has been busy releasing collaborations throughout the year, including songs with Future, Madonna, Playboi Carti and Ariana Grande.

Several of his biggest hits over the years have been collabs, including the No. 1 hit “Starboy”, featuring Daft Punk.

Earlier this year, the singer announced in an interview with W Magazine that he is planning to retire his stage name in favour of his real name, Abel Tesfaye, after the release of his next album.

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he said. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”