Hillary Clinton wasn’t impressed by Julia Sweeney’s 1993 “Saturday Night Live” impression of her then-teenage daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Sweeney, 63, recalled the sketch while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of fellow “SNL” alums Dana Carvey and David Spade’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast during a conversation about the show’s lack of female representation in the early ’90s. The group discussed how political figures, like Hilary and Sarah Palin, presented the show an opportunity to include women in sketches.

Spade then jogged Sweeney’s memory, recounting that she once played Chelsea, who was 13 years old at the time, stressing that her portrayal “rubbed somebody wrong.”

“Yeah, Hillary,” Sweeney replied, revealing that the politician and former secretary of state “wrote a letter” to “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, criticizing the sketch.

“People were saying how unattractively I was playing Chelsea and all I did was not wear makeup and put braces on,” Sweeney recalled. “If you say that, you’re saying I’m unattractive!

“I wasn’t trying to play her unattractive,” the comedian reiterated, explaining: “I just didn’t wear makeup and put on braces. That was it, and a wig. A long wig.”

Despite the misinterpretation, Sweeney admitted the show “was wrong” for going through with the sketch, part of the January 1993 episode hosted by “Pulp Fiction” star, Harvey Keitel.

“I understood what Hillary was saying, especially now that I’m a parent. It’s like, yeah f**k off,” she said. “I mean, don’t play kids. That was wrong. She was right, that was wrong.”

In the gala sketch, Sweeney portrayed Chelsea, now 43, alongside Phil Hartman and Jan Hooks, who respectively played then-president Bill Clinton and the first lady. Although the actress didn’t go on to portray the former first daughter again, the late-night comedy showcase proceeded to air sketches about teenage Chelsea, including one that same year that led to Michaels and the cast apologizing to Chelsea.

The “Wayne’s World” sketch in question saw Mike Myers and Carvey’s characters argue that then-vice president Al Gore’s daughters were more attractive than teen Chelsea. It was previously reported that Myers issued an apology letter to the Clintons.

“We felt, upon reflection, that if it was in any way hurtful, it wasn’t worth it,” Michaels, 78, said at the time. “She’s a kid, a kid who didn’t choose to be in public life.”