Gwyneth Paltrow got personal about how challenging it was to become a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s two children.

During an Instagram Q&A Wednesday, the actress admitted that, at first — upon marrying Falchuk in September 2018 and becoming a stepmom to his son Brody, now 17, and daughter Isabella, 19, whom he shares with TV producer Suzanne Bukinik — she tried to “avoid a landmine.”

“I did find it really hard at first, there’s no book on this, nobody really tells us what to do,” she responded to a fan question about step parenting via a video shared to her Instagram Stories.

“In fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light,” Paltrow, 50, continued. “It’s kind of like, you’re trying to avoid landmines and you’re going into a family with dynamics. There’s all kinds of fear around loss and what this new person means.”

The Goop founder revealed that things eventually got better after she decided to “fully” embrace her step-kids like her own.

“For myself, the minute I decided and fully embodied the idea that my stepkids were my kids and I loved them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries and wholeheartedly went for it, the easier the whole thing got,” she shared. “And now it’s pretty great.”

Paltrow has two kids of her own — daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.