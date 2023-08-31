Ariana Grande is ending things with Scooter Braun. Amid speculation that one of the famed manager’s biggest clients has cut ties with him, a source close to the situation confirms that Grande is leaving both Braun and his company, HYBE.

“Scooter’s team is spinning the story. There is absolutely no truth to her staying,” the source says of Grande, who unfollowed Braun on social media earlier this month.

ET has reached out to Braun’s rep for comment. TMZ was first to report the news.

Another source tells ET that Braun’s separation from Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and others “has been a long time coming.”

“They have felt undervalued and underappreciated and like Scooter hasn’t been present since the HYBE deal,” the source says. “Scooter is focusing on his role at HYBE and doesn’t want to deal with day-to-day manager responsibilities.”

That matches up with what a source previously told ET, linking the changes in Braun’s roster to his new role as HYBE America CEO.

Per Variety, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, which includes his SB Projects, merged with HYBE, the home of BTS, in 2021. At the time, Braun joined the company’s board and became the co-CEO of the South Korean company’s American outpost, working alongside Lenzo Yoon. Braun became the sole CEO back in January.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” a source previously said.

ET spoke with Jem Aswad, Executive Music Editor at Variety, who elaborated on the recent reports and weighed in on how Braun’s focus may have shifted since becoming CEO.

“That is a big job. HYBE is an $11 billion company. And, earlier this year, he orchestrated its acquisition of Quality Control, which is a major hip hop label in Atlanta,” Aswad said. “So it is very possible that he’d be pulling back from the very demanding job of managing artists… to focus on his role as CEO.”

Braun himself addressed the updates in a tweet, quipping, “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”