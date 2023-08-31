Country artist Oliver Anthony, who went viral earlier this month since debuting his song “Rich Men North of Richmond”, is reacting to the controversy surrounding the hit.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Anthony — who made chart history upon debuting at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first-ever artist without any prior chart history to do so — said it’s been “really funny to watch” people debate over the controversial track and attempt to dig into his past.

Since Anthony — a former factory worker and farmer — released the track on YouTube on Aug. 8, “Rich Men North of Richmond” has been interpreted as a working class anthem, been condemned for being “fatphobic” and was labelled a “right-wing anthem,” mainly due to its lyrics.

In the track, Anthony sings, “I’ve been selling my soul…For bullshit pay,” and references the “obese milkin’ welfare,” with the lyrics: “If you’re five foot three and you’re three hundred pounds/ Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

The musician recently defended his track in a video statement, saying that left-wingers “misunderstood my words,” and criticized Republicans for “weaponizing” the meaning behind the lyrics, which he wrote.

Now, while chatting with Rogan, Anthony acknowledged: “I’m the subject matter the last couple of weeks.

“People are just trying to find out who’s this Oliver Anthony guy, and where does he work, and who did he vote for, and what’s his family like and yada yada,” he elaborated. “They want to build this image of whatever it is that the person behind the song represents, for better or for worse.

“It’s really funny to watch on my end,” he admitted, “because obviously, I know what’s true and what’s not.

“There’s been hundreds of hours of people’s time wasted probably talking about all these little like things that don’t even exist. Somebody made them up, put them on the internet. So, I’m just letting it ride,” Anthony continued. “I just think it’s great. At least the last couple of weeks, I think I’ve been able to entertain everyone and get everyone’s mind off all the all the other horrible stuff that’s going on in the world right now. Like, at least everybody can have a good laugh.”

The country singer, who revealed he’s 31 years old, went on to reflect on his musical background, sharing that he’s been “playing guitar and singing on and off since [he] was a kid.

“My grandma was in a band years ago and, I was like five and I used to sit with my grandma and we’d watch ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ and watch Waylon Jennings pick that guitar – I had no idea who Waylon Jennings was, but I just fell in love with that,” he recalled.

“I grew up listening to that ’70s country and she loved all the old stuff, like the ’50s and ’60s and even in the ’70s, even, you know, Janice [Joplin] and all that,” he continued. “She really introduced me a lot into music when I was a little kid. I just kind of held on to it, but never pursued it the way I should.”

Since “Rich Men North of Richmond” was released, it’s reached no. 1 on the iTunes Country Charts and currently has 50 million YouTube views and counting.

Last week, Anthony posted an Instagram photo featuring a screenshot of his rise in monthly Spotify listeners, to which he received praise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Great to connect with u brother. Way [to] handle your fame & influence with class & kindness,” the actor commented. “Keep kicking a*s and see u down the road.”