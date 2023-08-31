Kevin Costner and his estranged wife appeared in a Santa Barbara, California courtroom on Thursday for a hearing over contested child support, and the showdown proved to be an emotional setting.

Christine Baumgartner took the stand and choked back tears when questioning shifted from the “Yellowstone” star’s beach club estate to his expansive ranch in Aspen, Colorado, where the kids have vacationed on numerous occasions and consider the estate a special place. An eyewitness tells ET that Baumgartner “started tearing up and reached for a tissue” when that portion of the questioning began. A 30-second pause ensued before the judge called for a five-minute break.

Costner and Baumgartner are in court to settle their bitter dispute over how much Costner should have to fork over in monthly child support for their three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. The court has temporarily ordered Costner to pay her $129,000 per month (he wanted to pay $51,900), and she recently went to court requesting that the amount be increased to $175,000 per month (she initially wanted $248,000 per month). Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.

The 68-year-old actor wore a beige suit and black tie and, according to the eyewitness, he seemed relaxed at the hearing. His demeanor, however, changed when Baumgartner’s attorney stated in court that Costner had more than enough money to pay for both of their legal bills, a point of contention as of late.