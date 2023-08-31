Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have legally changed their son’s name.

Upon Tatum’s arrival via surrogacy last year, his name was initially documented as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate since Khloé was unable to decide on a name at the time. Now, new documents obtained by People confirm that the parents have legally changed their baby boy’s name.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Documents Daughter True’s First Day Of Kindergarten: ‘Next It’ll Be Prom’

A Los Angeles county judge granted the 1-year-old’s name change on Thursday, officially pronouncing him Tatum Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed Tatum in July 2022. The couple also share 5-year-old daughter, True.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pics With Daughter True And Son Tatum

In May, The Good American co-founder revealed Tatum’s name during a season 3 episode of “The Kardashians”. Later on in the season, she opened up about the difficult time she had trying to bond with her son after the surrogacy.