Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Gomez’s upcoming album doesn’t feature one sad song on it and for good reason.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on Wednesday, the singer revealed that the happy, upbeat album reflects a “whole new era.”

“There’s not one sad song on my album. And I don’t mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart. And I want that to come across, but I genuinely don’t feel like I have anything in me to write something negative,” Gomez, 31, elaborated on her new era. “It just doesn’t match with where I am anymore.

“And I live in Sad Girl music world. I love that. And I’ll write that music all the time,” she added, “but, I just felt like this album shouldn’t be that.”

Gomez then explained that “a lot of hard work” attributed to her being in this newfound space.

“I went through a really tough time, and it was a lot of emotional stuff going on in my head and in my life. And I, I just feel like it took a lot of work,” she shared. “And that’s therapy and that’s surrounding yourself with good people and figuring out what, who am I? You know?”

Last week, Gomez dropped her new hit, “Single Soon”, which she decided to release “a few months ago.”

“We’re nearly wrapping up the album, so I was like, ‘I wanna release something fun before we start into this whole new era,'” she said of her first single off the forthcoming album.

The title of Gomez’s new album remains under wraps, along with its release date.