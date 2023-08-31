Glen Powell teamed up with his “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Devotion” co-stars on Wednesday as they hit the picket lines outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Powell, 34, shared some photos from his march, including a group shot featuring “Maverick” co-stars Tarzan Davis, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, and Lewis Pullman, as well as his “Devotion” cast mates Spencer Neville and Nick Hargrove.

Another snapshot sees Powell posing next to writer and producer Jono Matt, known for his work on “Glee”. Upon joining forces with the WGA striker, Powell held up a clever sign featuring a “Glee” meme of Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) that reads: “This is an outrage, and it will not stand.”

Photo: Instagram/ @GlenPowell

The “Dark Knight Rises” star also shared a close up shot of another sign which read, “You came up with Quibi,” seemingly taking a hit at AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) — who’ve continuously failed to reach an agreement with the WGA, SAG-AFTRA’s sister union — by poking fun at the short-video app Quibi that shut down in October 2020, months after its launch.

The pics see Powell and his crew posing in front of the historic Warner Bros. Water Tower.

“Buzzed the Watertower,” he captioned his post.

Powell was praised by fellow actors for hitting the picket lines including John Stamos, who commented “Thanks for getting out there,” before joking, “I didn’t know you were still acting. That’s great!”

“Star Trek: Picard” star Michelle Hurd also commended Powell, writing: “You are the best my friend! Thank[s] for marching.”

“The Quibi sign is genius,” actor Paul Walter Hauser commented, while another person acknowledged the “good crew.”