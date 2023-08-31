Fashion designer, Tremaine Emory, has departed from Supreme after serving as the brand’s first-ever creative director for a year and a half.

Emory claims that “systematic racism was at play within the structure,” which ultimately led to his resignation, as per a report by Business of Fashion.

Complex was first to report the news.

According to a letter of resignation obtained by BoF, Emory alleged that the New York City-based streetwear brand’s senior management presented an “inability to communicate” about why they scraped a collaboration with artist, Arthur Jafa, failing to provide “full visibility for the reasons behind it.” Their uncooperative behaviour generated “a great amount of distress” for Emroy, leading to his exit.

Supreme confirmed Emory’s resignation to BoF, but alleged that the Jafa collaboration was never axed.

“We are disappointed it did not work out with Tremaine and wish him the best of luck going forward,” the 1994-established brand wrote in a statement.

Emory’s final Supreme collection will be its Fall 2023 drop, per Complex.

Following news of his departure, Emroy took to Instagram Thursday morning, exposing the Supreme team for failing to reach an agreement on how to announce his exit. He claimed that they refused to classify it as related to systemic racism.

In 2020, Supreme — who makes skateboards in addition to clothing and accessories — was acquired by VF Corp — who also owns Timberland, The North Face and Vans — in a deal that valued the brand at $2.1 billion. Since then, its earnings have dropped. In the year ending March 2023, Supreme reported a revenue of $523.1 million, down from $561.5 million the previous year.

Emory was appointed as Supreme’s creative director in February 2022. Moving forward, he will continue to design through his personal brand, Denim Tears.