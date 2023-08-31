Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce.

According to new legal documents obtained by ET, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer and Yosef signed off on their settlement agreement after coming to agreement on a number of confidential matters. The court documents, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, state that the dissolution is “uncontested” and that “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

In other words, the divorce proceedings were clean and amicable. The judge still needs to sign off on the divorce settlement before it’s official.

The filing comes just weeks after Martin — who signed the legal documents by his given name Enrique Martin — spoke with Telemundo‘s Lourdes Collazo and confessed that his separation from Yosef started before the pandemic.

“When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process,” said Martin in the interview, which was translated by Hola!. “Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Last month, the couple shared on their respective Instagram accounts that they were going their separate ways after six years of marriage. Martin welcomed Matteo and Valentino with the help of a surrogate in 2008. He is also father to daughter Lucia, 4 and son Renn, 3, whom he shares with Yosef.

The Grammy-winning singer and the conceptual artist met in 2015 via Instagram, and were married in 2018.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ricky Martin Breaks Silence on Jwan Josef Divorce: ‘This is Not a Recent Decision’

Ricky Martin’s Twins Surprise Him Onstage at Concert Amid Jwan Yosef Divorce

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Split After 6 Years of Marriage