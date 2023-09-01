Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, have welcomed a new addition to their family!

On Thursday, Nicole took to Instagram to share the announcement, revealing their newborn son — Beau Lee Combs — was born on August 15th.

“8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more,” Nicole wrote alongside a video that showcased a polaroid picture of the newborn’s feet.

In March 2023, the country music star took to Instagram to announce that he and Nicole were expecting their second child, sharing that they are joining the “two kids under two years old” club.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” Luke captioned the post, which also saw their son, Tex, rocking an adorable little shirt with the words “Big Brother” emblazoned across the back as the family strolled through the forest.

Luke and Nicole — who began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018 and then tied the knot in August 2020 — welcomed their adorable little boy last Father’s Day.

In May, ET spoke to the country crooner at the 2023 ACM Awards where he opened up about fatherhood and his plans for tackling two tots under two.

“Two under two is gonna be interesting,” Combs shared. “We got it though. I’m excited.”

