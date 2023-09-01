Adam Driver hit out at streaming services like Amazon and Netflix as he promoted his film “Ferrari” at Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The actor stars as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s drama. The film was granted a waiver as it was not produced under Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) contracts, allowing the cast to publicize the flick at the festival amid the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

During the press conference, Driver called out Amazon and Netflix for refusing to meet SAG-AFTRA’s demands, insisting: “I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic, which is the interim agreement,” Variety reported.

Driver — who worked with Netflix on 2019’s “Marriage Story”, as well as 2022’s “White Noise” — continued, “The other objective is obviously to say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?

“And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has agreed to these terms, the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

Director Mann added, “‘Ferrari’ got made because the people who worked on ‘Ferrari’ made it by forgoing large sectors of salaries, in the case of Adam and myself.

“It was not made by a big studio — no big studio wrote us a check. And that’s why we’re here, standing in solidarity.”

“Ferrari” — which tells the life story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari — also stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.

According to Variety, Driver got emotional at the film’s premiere on Thursday night, with him fighting back tears after the flick received a six-minute standing ovation.

Adam Driver looked teary after the tragic finale of #FerrariMovie as #VeniceFilmFestival showered the movie with a 6-minute standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/pFMVFnb5oE — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) August 31, 2023

“Ferrari” hits theatres December 25. Give the trailer a watch below.