Blink-182 have had to postpone some of their tour dates after drummer Travis Barker had to rush home “due to an urgent family matter.”
The band were due to take to the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on September 1, but will be rescheduling after Barker’s family emergency.
Blink posted on their Instagram Story, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.
“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”
READ MORE: Travis Barker Surprises 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer At Lemonade Stand And They Jam Together
Blink restored its classic lineup consisting of Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus for the eagerly-anticipated reunion tour.
READ MORE: Travis Barker And Shanna Moakler’s Daughter Alabama Fires Back At Body Shamers, Reveals Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Barker — who is currently expecting a baby boy with wife Kourtney Kardashian — is yet to comment on the family emergency, but did share a few Instagram Story photos from inside a prayer room.
Blink arrived in Glasgow on Thursday, with DeLonge posting: