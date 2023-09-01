Click to share this via email

Blink-182 have had to postpone some of their tour dates after drummer Travis Barker had to rush home “due to an urgent family matter.”

The band were due to take to the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on September 1, but will be rescheduling after Barker’s family emergency.

Blink posted on their Instagram Story, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Blink restored its classic lineup consisting of Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus for the eagerly-anticipated reunion tour.

Barker — who is currently expecting a baby boy with wife Kourtney Kardashian — is yet to comment on the family emergency, but did share a few Instagram Story photos from inside a prayer room.

Blink arrived in Glasgow on Thursday, with DeLonge posting: