Could the long-rumoured “Schitt’s Creek” movie finally be happening?

According to series producer Andrew Barnsley, “Schitt’s Creek” creators Dan and Eugene Levy are exploring the idea of some kind of revival.

“It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really,” Barnsley exclusively told The Messenger.

“It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing,” he added.

While Barnsley pointed out he didn’t have “any update” as to when it might happen, he noted that the two “love the world” they’ve created, but want to be sure that whatever they do doesn’t take away from the original series.

“The fear is, does it tarnish the legacy to go back and and revisit them in the way that maybe the ‘Entourage’ movie did?” he explained, referencing the critically reviled big-screen revival of the HBO hit.

Last year, Dan Levy told People he was optimistic about some sort of reunion project.

“My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We’re in constant contact with each other. So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there,” he said.

“I think it just comes down to making sure that it’s the right story to tell. And I think we’re also proud of the work we did on ‘Schitt’s’. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don’t have, don’t get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing,” he continued.

“I think when you have an audience that’s paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab,” Levy added. “And that’s not what we’re about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end.”