Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado are back with their first new track in 16 years; “Keep Going Up”.

The musical trio — who last released “Give It to Me” in 2007 — have been teasing the song for weeks now and it didn’t disappoint.

“I keep goin’, I keep goin’, I keep goin’ up,” Timberlake and Furtado sing on the chorus.

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Returns To Studio With Timbaland: ‘Reunited!’

Furtado also sings, “My new life’s much better than the old one… Now I’m laughing, remember I was broken.”

The Canadian singer wrote on Instagram alongside a clip, “It’s here ⬆️🆙💕 ‘Keep Going Up!’ Now available everywhere @timbaland @justintimberlake.”

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado And Timbaland Reunite For First Song In 16 Years

There’s a nod to Furtado and Timbaland’s 2006 hit “Promiscuous” in the new track, with Timbaland asking at the start, “How you been young lady? Does the feeling still drive you crazy?”

The opening line in “Promiscuous” is, “How you doing, young lady? That feeling that you giving really drives me crazy.”

A clip released with the track shows some behind-the-scenes moments after the trio headed back to the recording studio together.