Taylor Swift continues to break records.

The singer shared some exciting news with Swifties on Thursday — if you haven’t been lucky enough to nab an “Eras Tour” ticket, you can see still the show.

Swift revealed that the gig would be shown in theatres across North America starting October 13.

The “Love Story” hitmaker posted a trailer for the concert film, alongside the caption: “‘The Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

AMC then announced on Friday that ticket sales for the concert film had already reached $26 million USD in revenue, breaking the record for sales for a single title on one day at AMC, ET confirmed.

The title was previously held by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $16.9 million.

According to AMC, Swift’s film broke the record less than three hours after tickets went on sale.

AMC will now be adding more showtimes due to fan demand.

Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13. Fans will know by now that 13 is Swift’s lucky number, while 1989 is the title of her 2014 album.

Last month, Swift confirmed she’d be re-releasing the much-loved album, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropping on October 27.

See more on Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film in the clip below.