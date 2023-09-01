Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A “Full House” classic from Jesse & The Rippers has been reimagined.

On Friday, the YouTube channel Dreamy Sugar Lullabies posted a new version of “Forever”, with John Stamos sharing vocals with “American Idol” alum Jax for a lullaby version of the power ballad.

READ MORE: John Stamos Celebrates 60th Birthday With Super Adorable Vid Of Him And His 5-Year-Old Son Billy

As Deadline reminds, “Forever” was originally recorded by The Beach Boys in 1971, with the band re-recording the track in 1992 with Stamos on lead vocals.

The song made its “Full House” debut in the fifth season, after Stamos’ character and his band are signed to a record label, resulting in a Jesse & The Rippers music video.

Stamos also sang a piano-driven ballad version during Jesse’s wedding to Becky (Lori Loughlin).

Back in 2020, Stamos took to Instagram to share a fan-made video mimicking the Jesse & The Rippers video, with a side-by-side, shot-by-shot comparison.