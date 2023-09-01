The History Channel‘s groundbreaking Canadian original documentary event, “True Story”, is returning for “Part Two” later this month.

The doc offers “a further look at the real and often misrepresented history of Indigenous peoples on the land that is now called Canada,” a press release confirms.

The two-hour feature — that also explores how to move forward from Canada’s colonial past and work towards reconciliation by first learning, then facing, the past — debuts on September 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, says, “The HISTORY® Channel is proud to provide a platform to amplify and extend the important Indigenous stories that ‘True Story’ has excelled at telling.

“In conjunction with our esteemed production partners at Eagle Vision, we’re pleased to present ‘True Story Part Two’, which will further educate and inform viewers about important issues surrounding truth and reconciliation.”

A description reads, “Through narration from Kaniehtiio Horn, reenactments, and interviews from informed Indigenous voices and experts, ‘True Story Part Two’ will examine the intergenerational impact of historical events including the Indian Act and Residential School system, the Sixties Scoop, Indigenous political movements, and the role of Indigenous veterans in Canada’s military.

“Through authentic storytelling, the raw and challenging themes are complimented by an inspiring and uplifting tone and moments of hope that show audiences what Canada could truly be if we learn from the past.”

Dinae Robinson — Writer, Director and Executive Producer at Eagle Vision — adds, “Is true reconciliation possible? Indigenous knowledge keepers attempt to answer that burning question in ‘True Story Part Two’.

“There are varying opinions, but they all agree that we must start with education, acknowledgement of the past, and honouring the treaties before we can move forward together as a nation.”

“I feel grateful to work on the ‘True Story’ films because, as my partner and Eagle Vision’s co-founder Lisa Meeches says, our work needs to be rooted in allyship,” says Rebecca Gibson, Executive Producer, Writer and Partner in Eagle Vision.

Lisa Meeches, President, Founding Partner and Executive Producer, Eagle Vision, continues, “Our elders always remind me of our responsibility to speak the truth.”

“True Story Part One” re-airs September 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel, ahead of the premiere of “Part Two” later that evening at 9 p.m. ET/PT.