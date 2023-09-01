“Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke calling off their engagement sent shockwaves through the Bravo community. The 37-year-old reality star, who had been eagerly planning her upcoming wedding with Radke, was “blindsided” by the breakup and is leaning on her female co-stars, ET has learned.

“The women of ‘Summer House’ are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement. Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her. Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon,” a source tells ET. “Lindsay didn’t see the breakup coming and is completely devastated.”

On Thursday, ET exclusively learned Hubbard and Radke called off their engagement.

“The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of ‘Summer House’,” multiple sources tell ET.

Just two weeks ago, Hubbard had celebrated her garden party-themed bridal shower in New York City with several of her “Summer House” co-stars in attendance, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher.

The couple’s engagement had been announced in August 2022 with a series of heartwarming Instagram photos captioned “YOOOOOOO 💍 #AThousandTimesYes.” The proposal had taken place on the picturesque Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, and was captured by the “Summer House” cameras.

According to People, the elaborate proposal had been a well-kept secret orchestrated by Radke to surprise Hubbard. Hubbard was led to believe they were meeting friends for a bonfire, but instead, Radke had arranged an intimate picnic on the beach. The engagement was celebrated with their closest friends and family members.

The path leading from the boardwalk to the beach was adorned with signs bearing the message “7 Years,” commemorating their journey together, and decorated with the lyrics of Lee Brice’s “Rumors” song. Radke got down on one knee and presented Hubbard with a stunning 3.5-carat ring designed by Nicole Rose.

“As we got there, I told her, ‘We haven’t had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,'” Radke recounted the moment to People, revealing how he sneakily placed the ring in her beach bag and took advantage of the opportunity to propose when she turned her back.

The emotional proposal unfolded as Radke shared his desire to spend his life with her and declared that their love story was just beginning. Radke asked, “‘Will you marry me?’ and I said, ‘A thousand times, yes!'” Hubbard recalled to People. “And he said, ‘Hold on, let me get the ring’ and I was like, ‘I don’t care! When should we get married? Now? I’m ready!'”

The former couple has been part of Bravo’s reality series “Summer House” since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were “excited” to take that next step.

ET has reached out to Bravo, Hubbard, and Radke for comment.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Summer House’ Stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Call Off Engagement

The ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here!

‘Summer House’: Watch Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s Tense Season Finale Face-Off