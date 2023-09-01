Sarah Ferguson is sharing a special memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During the latest edition of her “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah” podcast, the Duchess of York opened up about the final conversation she had with the late monarch.

“It’s the last thing that the Queen said to me: ‘Just be yourself, Sarah,'” said Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 until their divorce in 1996.

“And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ferguson revealed that it wasn’t until after the Queen’s death that she felt she could finally act on that particular piece of advice.

“I feel liberated,” she said during a March appearance on “Good Morning America”.

“I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody,” she continued.

“I’m really, truly authentic Sarah now,” Ferguson added.