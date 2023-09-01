Lady Gaga returned to Las Vegas Thursday night to resume her “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” residency, where she honoured her late friend, Tony Bennett.

The show, which includes classic jazz songs and stripped-down renditions of Gaga’s hits, marked the superstar’s first concert since Bennett, her frequent collaborator and mentor, died in late July. With that being said, Gaga paid a special tribute to the jazz icon.

In footage captured by attendees, the Grammy-winner, 37, gave a shoutout to Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, who was reportedly in the audience, before dedicating a song to her.

“Susan, everybody in this audience loves you so much,” Gaga began. “The truth is I didn’t know exactly what to say about Tony because this whole show was for Tony, everything. The opening number, the middle numbers, all the diamonds, all the musical instruments, all the conducting, all the improvisation was in his memory.”

The “Hold My Hand” singer then expressed how she believes Bennett would want her to go on with the show.

“But if I know Tony well, I know he would be real mad at me for being sad, so I couldn’t come out here and be sad. I sung this song while Tony was still alive, and I’m going to sing it now even though he’s gone, because he’ll never be gone,” she told the crowd.

Gaga then called out Benedetto again, saying, “Susan, this is for you, and I’m going to get through it, I promise. And I’ll never do it as well as Tony, but I’ll try,” before belting out a classy slowed-down version of “Fly Me to the Moon”, to which she mentioned Susan’s name in the middle of the song.

lady gaga doesn’t need a microphone pic.twitter.com/nNoi2rm5vw — steven (@stevenartpop) September 1, 2023

Gaga and Bennett first met back in 2011 at a gala, and quickly became good friends. They went on to record two Grammy-winning albums together — 2014’s Cheek to Cheek and 2021’s Love for Sale. The duo also performed often together, including the legendary musician’s final performance — his 95th birthday celebration in August 2021 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Prior to hitting the stage, Gaga counted down the final hour, teasing the anticipated show with a selfie on Instagram that saw her all glammed up while holding up the concert playbill.

“IT’S OUR OPENING SHOW IN VEGAS BABY 1 hr 16 min till we hit the stage to SWING,” she captioned the pic.

Hours later, she gave fans a post-show update, sharing another selfie of herself rocking a sparkly tuxedo while posing next to her glam team.

“THATS ALL FOLKS,” she wrote in the caption.

Gaga’s Jazz & Piano residency — which initially kicked off in January 2019 and temporarily concluded in May 2022 upon the actress taking a break to film “Joker: Folie à Deus” — continues through October 5 with 11 more shows.