Elizabeth Olsen made her Marvel debut as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in 2013’s “Captain America and the Winter Soldier”.

Since then, she’s played the character in numerous other Marvel projects, including “Aveengers: Age of Ultron”, “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and the Disney+ series “WandaVision”.

While she’s managed to slide in a few other projects (i.e. the TV series “Sorry for Your Loss” and, most recently, the miniseries “Love & Death”), she’s ready to play more roles that aren’t within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel,” she said in a recent interview (conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike) with The Times of London.

“I don’t want… it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance,” she explained.

“I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can,” she continued.

“But yeah, that’s something that I need,” she added. “I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

Olsen expressed a similar desire back in June when she was part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series of roundtables, when she was asked if she missed playing her Marvel character.

“No, I don’t,” she said. “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do. I think ‘WandaVision’ was a really surprising opportunity.”

She added, “If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.