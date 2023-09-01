Naomi Watts didn’t hold back during a discussion about her sex life with new husband, Billy Crudup.

While speaking at an event in Hampton Bays, New York Thursday evening, the 54-year-old actress opened up about the challenges of keeping her libido “alive” amid menopause. She emphasized that communication has been the “biggest key” in her relationship with Crudup — whom she married on June 9 — and ultimately led to the couple having “pretty great sex.”

Watts previously revealed that she went through early menopause when she was 36 years old and felt like she was “spiralling out of control” due to mood swings and hot flashes. The experience led her to launch Stripes, her own wellness brand.

During the panel chat about menopause, titled “Unlocking Intimacy: Navigating Passion in Midlife,” Watts, who sat alongside doctors Suzanne Fenske and Somi Javaid, acknowledged: “‘We’ve heard tonight that there are complications, keeping the sex and the libido alive and everything, but sometimes people have the complete reverse effect.

“In fact, I think there was a time, generations ago, and talking about what menopause actually was… it was hysteria and some women were nymphomaniacs. Like we were just crazy old crows that wanted sex too much,” she continued, letting out a laugh, before sharing: “I personally think sex becomes more pleasurable when you take out the fear of like making babies.

“…When you know it’s not the right time… like what is that expression… ‘closed for business, open for pleasure!’ It feels more, ‘I’m going to do this for myself,'” she explained. “You’re more confident with yourself, you’ve had experience, you’re wiser, you’re not going to be all like, ‘Oh I want to turn the lights down.'”

The “Divergent” star then admitted that her and Crudup — who began dating in 2017 after meeting on set of Netflix’s “Gypsy” series — are still “in the honeymoon stage… so it might sound easy for me to say, but I do think communication is the biggest key here.

“Like whatever it is you’re going through, if you can talk to your partner, if you can be honest and have a really authentic conversation and take away the awkwardness, and most of the time if they’re good people, they will be empathetic and that’s hot,” she explained. “That’s really hot when you can be honest and the conversation lands really well to the point where, ‘yeah we got through the awkwardness and now like, let’s kick off some fun.'”

Watts then elaborated, confessing that she wasn’t always confident in the bedroom with Crudup, 55, especially when they first started dating because she was using estrogen patches.

“This is a little bit personal but in the beginning of my relationship, I was wearing my patch and I was nervous that my new lover was going to see it,” she revealed, before recalling an earlier time when the couple were about to get intimate.

“I went into the bathroom just before it would start and I’d be in there [trying to scrub off the sticky residue that the patch left on her skin] and then I’d come out and my gorgeous partner said, ‘Are you okay? Is everything okay?’

“And the minute I brought honesty into the room, despite how awkward and hard that was for me — I’ve had so much shame about it — he knew how to behave, he knew what cues to follow, he was 100 per cent empathetic and I can safely say we went on to have you know, pretty great sex that night,” she shared.

The mother-of-two acknowledged that “it gets exhausting having all these rules and this ideology of how you must look,” before encouraging the audience to “get what [you] want and say it boldly.

“I think it takes experience and growing into yourself and getting to know what you love and like, and you can’t learn that or buy that, that is just the upside of leaning into this phase of life, and so I think a lot of women are horny at this age,” she said.

Watts continued to speak freely when asked what her favourite sex position is.

“On top, underneath! Right now I’m not fussy,” she cheekily replied.

The British actress concluded by noting that “there’s no one size fits all” when it comes to menopause. “It hits us all so differently,” she said. “But it seems like the door has been cracked open. Everyone is just coming charging and ready to scream and shout about it. It’s heartening.”