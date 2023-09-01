Click to share this via email

Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her fourth child! The Australian beauty, 40, announced the exciting news Friday on her Snapchat account.

The unborn child will be Kerr and husband, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel’s third kid together. The couple, who wed in 2017, already share sons Myles, who turns four next month, and Hart, 5, together. Kerr is also a mom to son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

“So excited to announce baby number 4,” Kerr captioned her Snapchat Story, featuring a pic of herself in a green garden, exposing her bump in a cropped tank top and jeans.

“And it’s a boy,” she revealed in a second photo.

The model-turned-businesswoman celebrated the happy news by sharing another snapshot of four pairs of matching shoes — one for each child.

“#boymom,” she proudly wrote in the caption.

Last summer, Kerr shared that she’s “open” to growing her family with Spiegel, 33, in an interview with Vogue Australia.

“We’ll see what God decides,” she told the magazine at the time, adding that she’s always wanted to be a boy mom.

“I just love being a mother,” she gushed, “and I always wanted three boys so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys.”