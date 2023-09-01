Tom Holland is celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday on social media.

The “Spider-Man” star, 27, uploaded two sweet outdoor snapshots of Zendaya to his Instagram Story in honour of her turning 27 on Sept. 1.

“My birthday girl,” Holland captioned the first pic, which sees Zendaya repping snorkelling gear as she sits on a boat and gives the camera a thumbs up. He simply added a heart-eyed emoji, gushing over his Marvel co-star, whom he was first linked to in July 2021.

Photo: Instagram/ @TomHolland2013

The English actor then shared a snapshot of the “Euphoria” star walking two dogs through the woods as her hair seemingly blows in the wind, to which he added another three heart-eyed emojis overtop of the pic.

Photo: Instagram/ @TomHolland2013

Back in June, Zendaya made waves on social media with an adorable seaside birthday tribute to Holland. The couple, who are exactly three months apart in age, mainly keep their romance private aside from the adorable footage they seldom share on social media.