Julia Michaels is recovering after recently having her gallbladder removed.

The “What A Time” singer, 29, revealed she had the organ — which “sits below your liver on the upper right side of your abdomen,” as per Mayo Clinic — removed in a Friday Instagram post.

“Two weeks without a gallbladder now and finally feeling so much better,” Michaels captioned a pic of her winking. “Thank you and lots of kisses to everyone that reached out and checked on me.”

According to Mayo Clinic, the gallbladder “collects and stores bile — a digestive fluid produced in your liver.” To remove the gallbladder, patients undergo a surgical procedure called a cholecystectomy, which “is most commonly performed to treat gallstones and the complications they cause,” including pain and discomfort such as sharp stomach pain.

While recovery varies depending on one’s procedure, Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) says that it takes roughly two weeks for someone who underwent a cholecystectomy to return to normal activities post-operation.

In the comments section of Michaels post, fellow singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves wrote: “They took mine too.” The “Rainbow” musician previously revealed that her gallbladder was removed in 2020, and, a year later, she marked one year since her surgery by posting a graphic photo of her gallbladder.

Elsewhere, comedian and TV personality Loni Love revealed earlier this year that she too had her gallbladder removed, urging others to stay on top of their health.