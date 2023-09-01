“How I Met Your Father” won’t be returning for a third season.

On Friday, ET confirmed that the sitcom — a spinoff of “How I Met Your Mother” — was cancelled by Hulu after two seasons.

“How I Met Your Father” followed Sophie, portrayed by both Hilary Duff in present day and Kim Cattrall in the near future. As Cattrall narrated the show, she told her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting viewers back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Throughout its two-season run, “HIMYF” featured two “HIMYM” cameos — Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson and Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky — exciting fans of the original series, including Duff, who hoped to eventually work with “all” alums from “HIMYM”.

Fans reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), with many demanding answers from Hulu since the sitcom’s now-series finale, which aired in July, failed to reveal the father of Sophie’s son.

how i met your father has been canceled pic.twitter.com/r9YGYjFHhM — 💌 (@lavertigineee) September 1, 2023

Someone else needs to pick up How I Met Your Father. I need to know what happens to Sid and his wife. — gitchorelickbah (@SincerelyOpal) September 1, 2023

me @ hulu after they cancelled how I met your father: pic.twitter.com/Q1U8zKOjFM — Pól 🇮🇪 (@_ItsPol) September 1, 2023

Can’t believe they canceled How I Met Your Father 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4IoN74d05e — T2AIA#2 (@EggsSpamm) September 1, 2023

WHAT?! @hulu canceled How I Met Your Father?! Why?! It was just getting really good! And it was popular and doing good with the ratings so this makes zero sense. Grr, I hate you Hulu. — lauren kogan ♡ (@gamerwhowrites) September 1, 2023

how i met your father getting canceled without a proper ending is crazy like what's the name of the show how did she met the father who is the father give some answers — laura (@ninarivagf) September 1, 2023

they should at least give it one last season to wrap it up like it's so embarrassing to not even give it an ending — laura (@ninarivagf) September 1, 2023

Some fans even hoped for a third season prior to news of its cancellation.

i actually need how i met your father s3 like im invested in this — v eras tour lyon n2 (@petersdaya) August 23, 2023