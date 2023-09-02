There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Kevin Costner’s exit from “Yellowstone” after five seasons starring in one of the streaming world’s most successful series.

Earlier this year, various reports emerged, some indicating tensions between Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan over the direction of the show, others claiming scheduling conflicts involving “Horizon: An American Saga”, a four-part western miniseries that Costner is directing, and has been his long-in-the-works passion project. Meanwhile, other reports alleged Costner would only make himself available for filming one day per week, or that he had insisted on filming all his scenes for six episodes within a one-week time frame.

Costner, however, set the record straight while providing testimony Friday during court proceedings in his divorce from wife Christine Baumgartner.

According to People, Costner testified that the biggest hurdle he faced was “Yellowstone” producers’ decision to split the fifth season into two parts.

This, he explained, led to a “long, hard-fought negotiation” that resulted in his decision to exit the show.

As Costner testified, filming “Yellowstone” twice a year wouldn’t mesh with his other project; in fact, he said that he’d already “changed” his “Horizon” shooting schedule to accommodate the “Yellowstone” production schedule. “That’s a big deal in this world,” he said.

In addition, Costner claimed there were “no scripts written” for the second part of the fifth season, and “they still hadn’t finished” the first part of the season. Because of the terms of his “pay or play” contract, he would have been paid $12 million for each part of Season 5.

In his testimony, Costner stated that he was ready to return for the sixth season, but “I couldn’t help them any more. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons, there were issues with the creative…”

Before arriving at his decision to leave, Costner said that he made one final effort to make it work, telling his reps to relay to the studio to “have them pay me whatever number, we came up with a number, and they [‘Yellowstone’] walked away.”

He recalled that number as being $12 million.

“I’ve been told it’s a little disappointing that [it’s] the No. 1 show on TV, I’m not participating,” he said.

Asked whether he expected to be paid for the second half of the fifth season, he responded, “I will probably go to court over it.”