Tory Lanez may be behind bars, but that hasn’t prevented him from getting married.

Complex reports that the Canadian rapper (whose real name is Daystar Peterson) recently tied the knot with Raina Chassagne, with whom he shares 6-year-old son, Kai. Lanez reportedly wed Chassagne while incarcerated, as he serves a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020,

The revelation of his marital status comes from court documents obtained by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, who reported on Friday that Lanez had filed a motion with the Superior Court of Los Angeles to be released on bail while he appeals his felony conviction over the shooting.

In those court documents, attorneys for Lanez state that if he is released, he’ll be living in L.A. with Chassagne, who’s listed as his wife.

“From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks. His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion,” Cuniff reported via X (formerly Twitter).

In his request to be released on bail, Lanez has set forward several promises.

“Upon release, Mr. Peterson will maintain his sobriety, and have no contact with the victim nor shall he or any of his associates by his direction address her on social media or by other means,” Cuniff reported. “Mr. Peterson is a well-known musician; abscond. He is a household name through his artistry and philanthropy.”

However, Cuniff also reported that Lanez faces an uphill battle, given that it’s highly uncommon for bail motions pending appeal to be granted, while the violent nature of his conviction — first-degree assault with a firearm — makes it even unliklier.

“Generally, to get bail pending appeal, you have to show a substantial likelihood of prevailing on appeal, which often means a substantial likelihood you can show error by the trial judge,” attorney Michale Freedman told Cuniff. “So it’s pretty rare for the trial judge to find the defense can make this showing about the same judge’s own rulings, especially after the judge has already denied post-trial motions raising those same arguments.”

Lanez has been in custody since Dec. 23, 2022, and is currently held in the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles while awaiting being transported to a state prison.