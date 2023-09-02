As the world mourns the loss of Jimmy Buffett, celebrities have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the “Margaritaville” singer, who died Friday at age 76.

Among those honouring Buffett is Elton John, who praised Buffett in a post he shared on Instagram Story.

“Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down,” wrote Sir Elton. “This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to [Buffett’s wife] Jane and the family from David and me.”

Kenny Chesney — who enlisted Buffett for a duet on his “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season” on Chesney’s 2018 album, Songs for the Saints, and also appeared on Buffett’s 2004 album License to Chill — shared a video on Instagram, in which he’s sitting on a beach strumming a guitar while singing Buffett’s “A Pirate Looks at 40”.

David Letterman responded by sharing a vintage clip of Buffett sitting down for an interview on “Late Night” back in the ’80s, during which he also performed “Distantly in Love” and “Come Monday”.

Meanwhile, here’s a sampling of the various tributes flooding social media in the wake of Buffett’s passing, with the likes of Blake Shelton, LL Cool J, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, current POTUS and more paying their respects.

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 2, 2023

Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/9DUqbe8Hmf — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) September 2, 2023

Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 2, 2023

Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human. 🙏🏾❤️🕊️ — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 2, 2023

Rest in Peace and Love, @jimmybuffett. Condolences to his family, friends and #ParrotHeads around the world. #FinsUp Photo by @caslernoel in Paris, 2015 pic.twitter.com/n42wOG6eZa — Stephen Stills (@Stephen__Stills) September 2, 2023

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023

The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T pic.twitter.com/HpyDWYWPfE — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 2, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett. Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue. The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

Throwback to the late great @jimmybuffett finding his long lost shaker of salt and singing Margaritaville with @florencemachine. Rest in Peace, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/LmWdFuKwYd — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 2, 2023

"Shores distant shores,

There's where I'm headed for,

I got the stars to guide my way,

Sail into the light of day…" #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett. pic.twitter.com/6j6NrPSRXJ — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) September 2, 2023

Oh no. This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling. I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people. RIP @jimmybuffett pic.twitter.com/td7c2Jxp3b — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) September 2, 2023

My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, & fans of @jimmybuffett My shows this weekend are dedicated to the memory of my good friend Jimmy, a great person & amazing storyteller. pic.twitter.com/6iXV20le5S — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 2, 2023

rest in peace to the great @jimmybuffett

an incredible writer, friend and mentor of life!

we will miss him tremendously

sending love to his family

and to all his beautiful fans.

enjoy every cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/YHyiWPAiQz — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) September 2, 2023

The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was. ❤️☀️🌊🦜🍔 pic.twitter.com/F1HC8G2bUE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 2, 2023

Rest Easy Jimmy … Thanks for the fun … #RIPjimmybuffett https://t.co/1HgakUyMnF — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) September 2, 2023

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement reads. https://t.co/qCJDSSzY1x — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 2, 2023

So Saddened To Hear About The Loss Of My Great Friend Jimmy Buffett! 30 Years Of Friendship! He Was An Amazing Entertainer Who Made The World A Better Place! Thank You Jimmy! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bDr8fZhlh0 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett after the first of about 30 Buffett concerts that I have seen. pic.twitter.com/efaAPIWu1n — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) September 2, 2023

Though he left the hard partying to his youth, Jimmy Buffett was able to call upon the joyful feeling of an endless summer that inspires the young, and the young at heart. But he also captured the complexities of life, love, and growing older. In a cynical world where the… — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 2, 2023

Sorry to hear about the great Jimmy Buffet, leaving so young. I know he will be welcomed in the heavenly band. He was friends with Artie, Charlie and my pal Dr John. May he rest in peace 🙏🏽✝️❤️ pic.twitter.com/N3xCvHwXGV — Aaron Neville (@aaronneville) September 2, 2023

via ⁦@nytimes⁩ -wishing #JimmyBuffet a beautiful sunset, an icy margarita & a perfectly tuned guitar. Bravo & thank you dude. #ripJimmyBuffet https://t.co/5JDspCkIJ6 — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) September 2, 2023

Thank you Jimmy Buffet for the joy, love, and escape you provided for so many. For inspiring songwriters to write their truth and tell stories with a wink, and for providing countless musicians like us a comfortable, welcoming place to create our own music. Rest Easy. ❤️ 🦜 pic.twitter.com/XKsUmMLPgP — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) September 2, 2023

😔 #jimmybuffet always had a smile and laugh every time I ever met him. What a special music man. Journey well, friend. https://t.co/Uvd2Mwi7Hm — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) September 2, 2023

I met Jimmy years ago at an event in Tampa. It was pretty cool of me being a fan forever. RIP, sir. 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76https://t.co/6JHWg5Yrjy “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died… — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 2, 2023

Hope you are having a cheeseburger in paradise. RIP @jimmybuffett 🙏❤️ https://t.co/xC1f4p69jH — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett was and remains one of the most successful singers, composers and entertainers in the history of a man and a guitar. His only hit “ Margaritaville” turned into $1 billion enterprise. He accomplished this with integrity, and a smile, RIP. pic.twitter.com/2dThJMn8FO — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffet was a great entertainer who helped us hear the music of life. He’ll be sorely missed, and I hope he‘s found that lost shaker of salt. 🎶 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/eQqFQVGpqn — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 2, 2023

Sad to hear the world lost Jimmy Buffet last night, but what a great life he lived as he brought so much happiness to the world. I think "Come Monday" is my favorite song of his. He was at his best solo on an acoustic in my opinion:) Love this video👇https://t.co/FEMbKKXjH5 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) September 2, 2023