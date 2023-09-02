As the world mourns the loss of Jimmy Buffett, celebrities have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the “Margaritaville” singer, who died Friday at age 76.

Among those honouring Buffett is Elton John, who praised Buffett in a post he shared on Instagram Story.

“Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down,” wrote Sir Elton. “This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to [Buffett’s wife] Jane and the family from David and me.”

Kenny Chesney — who enlisted Buffett for a duet on his “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season” on Chesney’s 2018 album, Songs for the Saints, and also appeared on Buffett’s 2004 album License to Chill — shared a video on Instagram, in which he’s sitting on a beach strumming a guitar while singing Buffett’s “A Pirate Looks at 40”.

David Letterman responded by sharing a vintage clip of Buffett sitting down for an interview on “Late Night” back in the ’80s, during which he also performed “Distantly in Love” and “Come Monday”.

Meanwhile, here’s a sampling of the various tributes flooding social media in the wake of Buffett’s passing, with the likes of Blake Shelton, LL Cool J, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, current POTUS and more paying their respects.

