It all went down Friday night at Gold Bar Whiskey’s tasting room inside the famed Treasure Island Museum, where the “Vanderpump Rules” cast was attending an event as part of their season 11 excursion. It’s unclear what led to the bizarre incident, but video shared by a social media influencer showed all hell had broken loose before Sandoval got doused with what appeared to be red wine.

The video showed white roses scattered all over the floor before the man in a shimmery jacket, black pants and loafers grabbed the glass and threw the drink in Tom’s direction. The man in question then ran for cover before grabbing a chair. He’s seemingly ready to attack as Tom tries to intervene, but security finally steps in, one of whom grabs the man by the throat. Even then, the man in the shimmery jacket refuses to drop the chair as security drags him out of the venue.

Megan, the social media influencer who filmed the altercation and goes by @themeganplays on TikTok, posted a second video explaining that the man in question was actually in a fight with security — not Tom — for unknown reasons. Megan, who has 3.7 million followers on TikTok, suspects the man just wanted to be on TV because cameras were rolling at the event. She also explained that the man was trying to throw wine at the security guard, but Tom — who this summer was responsible for introducing “Scandoval” into the pop culture lexicon after he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss — found himself caught between them.

ET reached out to the San Francisco Police Department’s Southern Station, which services Treasure Island, and a spokesperson said it did not receive a call for service at the venue that night, meaning it’s quite possible the man in the shimmery jacket was only booted from the event and was not arrested or detained by police.

Prior to Friday night’s event, the entire VPR cast was seen out and about exploring the the Golden City. Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, also made the trip and he documented the experience on his Instagram Stories. In one snap, the happy couple can be seen taking a ride on a cable car.

Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney also made appearances on Daniel’s Stories.

