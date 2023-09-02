Click to share this via email

Lily Gladstone will soon be seen in the hugely anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon”, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the latest film from acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

In a new interview with Vulture, the Native American actress — her heritage is Blackfeet and Nimíipuu — shared her unvarnished opinion the mythologized depiction of the American west “Yellowstone”.

“Delusional! Deplorable!” declared Gladstone, who was raised in Montana, where “Yellowstone” is shot.

However, Gladstone holds no ill will for the actors who work on the show.

“No offense to the Native talent in that,” she said. “I auditioned several times. That’s what we had.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” hits theatres Oct. 20.