Britney Spears dedicated some valuable real estate on her back for a new tattoo, and the 41-year-old pop star couldn’t contain her excitement to share the new ink on her bod.

Britney took to Instagram on Friday to share a video that begins with the end result, a red snake tattoo slithering down the centre of her back. The video then cuts to the tattoo artist going to town on her back while Britney patiently waits. It was apparently a hot day when she got the tat, as three fans are positioned almost directly in front of her.

At one point, Britney’s facial expression reveals she felt some pain, but nothing she couldn’t handle. The only hiccup? Her blonde locks got in the way at least once. But when it was all said and done, Britney couldn’t have been more excited to show off the new ink.

“My new snake tattoo,” she gushed in her Instagram video. “I’m so excited guys.”

The caption to her video was also pretty succinct — a snake emoji.