“Barbie” remains unstoppable at the box office, as the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster continues to do brisk business in its seventh weekend of release.

On Friday, reports Deadline, “Barbie” hit $1.365 billion at the worldwide box office, surpassing “The Super Marios Bros. Movie” to become the world’s top-grossing film of 2023.

Meanwhile, America’s Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain revealed that “Barbie” beat its record.

According to Variety, Alamo Drafthouse announced that “Barbie” was now its most successful film, beating out the previous record-holder, “Avengers: Endgame”.

For those keeping score, this bumps up “Barbie” one notch on the ladder, surpassing “Super Mario Bros.” to become the 15th highest-grossing movie in Hollywood history.